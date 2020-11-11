Larry R. Dow

Jefferson, S.D.

Larry Richard Dow, 84, of Jefferson, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family graveside services will be in Calvary Cemetery, Vermillion, S.D. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial in Sioux City.

Larry, the son of Richard and Maxine (Williams) Dow, was born on July 15, 1936, in Sioux City. He attended Sioux City schools and graduated from East High School.

Larry's daughter, Christine, was born from a previous marriage.

While working at Zenith Corporation, Larry met Beverly Girard and they were married on Aug. 27, 1965 in Elk Point, S.D. This union was blessed with two children, Troy and Laura. The family made their home in McCook Lake, S.D. After working at Zenith for several years, he then began working at Sunshine Grocery Store until his retirement. In 2001, Larry and Bev moved to Jefferson.

Larry enjoyed watching professional wrestling and enjoyed his Coca-Cola. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.