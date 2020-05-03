Larry Sexton
View Comments

Larry Sexton

{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Sexton

Larry Sexton

Mayer, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Larry Sexton, 80, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Prescott, Ariz. after a long battle with cancer.

The Little Sioux Township Cemetery in Smithland, Iowa is Larry's final resting place.

Larry was born on June 25, 1939, to Everett and Itha Sexton. Larry assisted his father with a thriving bee business and later entered the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force as an E-5 buck sergeant with two Good Conduct Medals. He went on to be a heavy equipment operator and tile worker.

He retired to Mayer, where he enjoyed riding 4-wheeler's with friends, telling jokes and living a peaceful life. He will truly be missed by friends, family and all that knew him.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Terri Sexton; two grandchildren, Derrick Irwin and Heather Trudeau; and two great-grandchildren, Zander and Phoebe-Leigh.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Sexton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News