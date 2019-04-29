Larry V. Weil 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sergeant Bluff × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} 78, died Sunday, April 28, 2019. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Larry V. Weil Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers American Home Health Care Now Renting Knee Scooters! Sioux City Journal Communications The man who stops advertising to save money is like 1 Shot Air Soft Arena COME JOIN IN ON THE FUN!!! Print Ads Ad Vault Business & Service Dir. - April Apr 27, 2019 Heavens Best Carpet Cleaning 168 SUNCOAST DR, NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD 57049 605-232-6230 Appliance TV Week free pick up Apr 23, 2019 Granny's Stitches with Viking 3806 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51101 712-239-0457 Website Ad Vault T&T Header 4/28/19 Apr 28, 2019 Journal House 515 Pavonia, Sioux City, IA 51102 Ad Vault Siouxland Homes, 4.27 Apr 27, 2019 Joe Krage/United Real Estate 302 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-251-4030 Website Ad Vault Service Directory Apr 27, 2019 Diamond Vogel Paint Center 819 West 7th St, Sioux City, IA 51102 712-255-8063 Website Ad Vault Journal Apr 25, 2019 BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO 17214 20th St, Onawa, IA 51040 712-423-9646 Ad Vault Filler Apr 25, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications 712-293-4250 Website Events Ads Ad Vault Weekly ROP Apr 28, 2019 Hobby Lobby 7707 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73179 405-745-1100 Website Ad Vault Siouxland Life, April, 2019 Sunkist Shut Apr 26, 2019 SCJ House Account (Info Pub) 515 Pavonia St., Sioux City, IA 51101 712-293-4285 Ad Vault ROW ! 4.27 Apr 27, 2019