Sioux City
Larry Vallen Weil, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Tom Lovan officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Larry Vallen Weil was born on Jan. 25, 1941, in Sioux City, to Carl and Helen (Wright) Weil. He graduated from East High School in 1959.
He married Jackie Walters on Sept. 6, 1963, and together they raised three children. Larry served for 31 years on the Sioux City Fire Department and had his own remodeling business.
He was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir. He also sang in the Nordic Chorus. He will be missed for his crazy jokes and witty knowledge that he tried to pass on to his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Jackie Weil of Sioux City; his son, Brad and Lisa Weil of St. Joseph, Mo., their children, Kelcey and Brett Blair, Michael Weil, Nick (Kaleigh Beger) Weil, Clay and Staci Rich, Mariah Weil, Hunter and Goldie Rich, Jack Weil; his daughter, Barb and Jerry King of Sioux City, their children, Zac (Liz) King, Alesha (Cory) Lariviere, Sarah King, Kaylee and Taylor LaScala, Kelsey Lariviere, Katie (Koleton) King; his son, Brian Weil (Adriana Martinez) of Chicago, Ill., their children, Kassidy Weil, Skyler Weil, Maya Martinez, JJ Juarez, and Lucas Juarez; five great-grandkids; and his brother, Denny and Kathy Weil of Sioux City.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Shirley Robinson.