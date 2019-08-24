{{featured_button_text}}

Lyons, Neb.

77, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.  Service:  Aug. 26 at 2 p.m., Full Life Church, 2380 Seaton Ave., Fremont, Neb.  Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

