Lyons, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Larry W. Knight, 77, of Lyons, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital, surrounded by his family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Full Life Church, 2380 Seaton Ave., in Fremont, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Larry Willard Knight was born on Jan. 24, 1942, in Sioux City, the son of Willard and Lorraine (Stillman) Knight. He grew up in Sioux City, and attended East High School. Larry worked at IBP and Armour Packing and then worked at the parks department for the City of Sioux City. He then went to work for Prince Manufacturing until 1989.
He married Leota Carpenter on Nov. 23, 1990, in Columbus, Neb., from there moving to North Bend, Neb., where they enjoyed raising chickens, cutting wood and gardening. They then moved to Whitewater, Kan., and in 2017, settled in Lyons.
Larry enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, and playing cards with the grandchildren, watching westerns, and woodworking. He would cut enough wood to last all year round for his wood-burning furnace. Larry was a member of First Assembly of God in Fremont.
He is survived by his wife, Leota of Lyons; three sons, Delton (Sherry) Knight of Sioux City, David Peterson (Patty) of Omaha, and Norman (Mickey) Holthe of Omaha; six daughters, Cami Nagel of Sioux City, Stacy (Kevin) Nichols of Sioux City, Kimberly (Randy) Willms of Akron, Iowa, Micayla Freking of Augusta, Kan., Crystal (Eric) Lindgren of Lyons, and Tatia (Kurt) Jackson of Bellevue, Neb.; 24 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; son, Troy Michael Knight; sister, Kay; and son–in-law, Steve Freking.
Please send any flowers to Full Life Church in Fremont, 2380 Seaton Ave., in Fremont.
