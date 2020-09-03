× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry W. Scofield

Sioux City

Larry William Scofield, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at a local care center.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Larry was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Charles and Loraine Scofield.

Larry married Laurie Sue Slate on Aug. 26, 1989 in Sioux City. He worked as a buyer for Ace Dry Goods, and after that business closed, he worked as a traveling salesman, selling wholesale items. Larry then worked for CED (Consolidated Electric Distribution) as a delivery warehouse driver before retiring. After retirement, he enjoyed a paper route.

Larry enjoyed dancing, listening to music, playing pool with his brother, Eddie, golf, bowling, gambling, and camping. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed watching football. Larry loved to be around people and was very social and fun loving.