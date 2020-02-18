Laura L. King

Sioux City

Laura Leigh (Pottebaum) King, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Laura was born on Nov. 11, 1963, in Sioux City, to Gary A. and Sharon R. (Kleinberg) King. While in school, she played the upright bass in jazz band, and graduated from East High School in 1981.

Laura married Keith Pry and together they had one child, Benjamin. Laura and Keith later divorced. She later married Dan Pottebaum and they divorced. For the last 20 years, Laura has been with her significant other, Mark Elgert Sr.

After high school, Laura worked for Midwest Typewriter and later as a secretary for a Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Most recently, she was employed with Woodbury County as an election clerk.

She enjoyed working with computers, researching genealogy, playing Bingo, and was very interested in politics. Laura was an animal lover and often donated to the Humane Society. Her dog, Little One, was a very important part of her life.