Laura N. Smith-Bogue 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sioux City 93, died Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Graveside services will be at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Laura N. Smith-Bogue Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Skyline Bar & Casino Appreciate the review! Siouxland Hearing Healthcare P.L.C. You can't reverse most types of hearing loss Winnavegas BIG TRUCKIN' GIVEAWAY More Latest Local Offers Thorpe & Co. Jewelers Would you wear this beautiful diamond scroll necklace Rudolph's Shoe Mart New Fall Boots! SCK Can Co. No limits!