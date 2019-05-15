Sioux City
Laura N. Smith-Bogue, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Northern Hills Assisted Living.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, in Logan Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Laura N. Riedesel was born on Feb. 22, 1925, in Carroll, Iowa, to Benjamin and Muriel (Byerly) Riedesel. She attended school in Sioux City, and graduated from Central High School in 1942.
She married Clinton Dale Bogue and later divorced. She then married Donald Smith. After his passing, she remarried Clinton Dale Bogue again.
She was a lifelong member of Whitfield United Methodist Church and had participated in the church choir since 1935. With the choir, she not only sang all over Sioux City, but traveled to churches around the county to perform.
She is survived by two daughters, Janice Lundy of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Marsha Tucker of Sioux City; two sons, David Bogue of Clarion, Pa., and Scott Smith of North Sioux City; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clinton; her husband Donald; sons, James and Stephen Bogue; and brothers, Donald and Paul Riedesel.