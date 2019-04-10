Sioux City
On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Lauren W. "Skip" Lagan, 85, fulfilled his promise to the love of his life to not be too long. His beautiful heart finally gave out. Kay left this life on Jan. 29, 2019.
Mass will be offered to celebrate their new life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Church on Indian Hills Drive. Visitation for Kay and Skip will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Stone Park Boulevard with family present.
Those who met Skip, knew him as a gentle soul. He was a man of devotion — to his wife and family, his faith, his country, his employer and his community. Skip was also reflective. The words of advice he chose to share brought love, understanding, kindness and compassion to many. He was the kind of man a son and a nephew would choose as their best man on their wedding days.
Lauren Willard "Skip" Slear was born on Dec. 12, 1933, in Yankton, S.D., to Reuben and Hazel Slear. Following his birth, Hazel died from complications. Lauren's older sister, Norma, and family members cared for him until Reuben chose a more stable life for his son with a young Yankton couple, William "Bill" and Esther Lagan. They all agreed to 3-year-old Skip's adoption. Skip gained another sister when Bill and Esther would later be blessed with the birth of their daughter, Sharon. Bill and Skip made many a trip to Yankton to share the latest news, including report cards, with Reuben and Norma.
Skip graduated from Sioux City East in 1952. The next year he met a feisty Irish woman, Kay (Monahan) Harris. On May 5, 1956, he became her favorite husband — a title he cherished for more than 62 years. God blessed them with five children, Gregg (Sarah) of Des Moines, Carla (Todd Johnson) of Flagstaff, Ariz., Linda (Sid) Shoemaker of Sioux City, Katie (Karl) Mockler of Burbank, S.D., and Kyle (Leslie) of Lee's Summit, Mo. Skip loved being Pop Pop to 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Skip dedicated 38 years to the Purchasing and Stores Department at Iowa Public Service Co. (MidAmerican Energy). Before digital technology, IPS relied on Skip's pencil, paper and travel to locations including a coal mine in Wyoming, to keep track of materials. After retiring from IPS, Skip continued working as night security for Burns International and then Wells Fargo Security several more years.
Skip received his nickname early in life from a relative in the military and this made an impression on him. He convinced his father, Bill, to approve his joining the Iowa Army National Guard as a teen. He served for more than 17 years with the 2nd Battalion 133rd Infantry, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Skip also served with the U.S. Army Reserve another 14 years, in its artillery division and then led the 366th Finance Division of the 103rd Corps Support Command as sergeant major. He retired in 1986 with a promotion to the honorary rank of command sergeant major and received a Meritorious Service Award.
Skip's faith served as an anchor in his life. He and Kay were active members of St. Michael Church in Sioux City for more than 60 years. Skip was a lifelong usher, Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus and member of the Holy Name Society. He served at many a fish dinner and other parish events. He was a proud supporter of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools. Always enjoying a uniform — he also served as a Boy Scouts of America assistant scout master for St. Michael’s troop.
Before needing its services himself, Skip enjoyed ministering to others he met through Hospice of Siouxland as a volunteer. He also treasured the friends he and Kay made while providing rides, shopping and a listening ear to people in need of companionship and caring at St. Michael.
Skip is survived by his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Sharon Slowey in Tampa, Fla.; and his sister-in-law, Anne Gorman in Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; his birth parents, Reuben and Hazel Slear; his adoptive parents, William and Esther Lagan; his sister, Norma and her husband, Arnold Johnson; and his brothers-in-law, Donald Slowey and Dennis "Jim" Gorman.
Those wishing to remember Skip are invited to send memorials to Hospice of Siouxland or American Legion Monahan-Nelson Post 64 in Sioux City.
We would like to thank the entire staff of the Heritage at Northern Hills for the compassionate care and love they gave Skip and Kay, as members of their independent and assisted living communities. We also thank Hospice of Siouxland for their wonderful support for Skip, Kay, and all of our family.