South Sioux City
Laurence C. "Bus" Watson, 80, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery at Homer, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Laurence was born on May 16, 1939 in Pilger, Neb., to Gilbert and Anne (Muhe) Watson. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He was united in marriage to Mary Trickey on April 8, 1967, in South Sioux City. She preceded him in death in 2017. Together they helped raise their niece Kim Cross and nephew Matt Watson. He owned and operated his own garbage hauling business for many years. Laurence employed several of his nieces and nephews on his garbage route. He instilled in them a good work ethic and gave them the tools they needed to be successful later in life.
Laurence was a member of the VFW and enjoyed yardwork, watching football, restoring his 1952 Chevy pickup, and spending time with his dogs, Ashley and Dooley. He loved going out to lunch every Friday at the Golden Corral or KFC with his niece and caretaker, Kathy.
Those left to honor him include his cousin, Henry Statler of Pilger, Neb.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Stan, Marion, Marvin, Margaret, Marilyn, Herb and Donnie.
