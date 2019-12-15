Laurence 'Larry' Schreiber

Supply, N.C., formerly Sioux City

Laurence "Larry" Sigmund Schreiber, 78, of Supply, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan 11, 2020, at The Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Street, Holden Beach, N.C. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life reception at the Lockwood Folly Clubhouse, 19 Clubhouse Drive SW, in Supply, N.C. Arrangements are under the direction of Brunswick Funeral Service in Shallotte, N.C. Private online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.

The eldest son of the late Sigmund and Alice Schreiber, Larry was born in Sioux City, on April 18, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Heelan High School. Larry was awarded a football scholarship to Iowa State University where he played for the Cyclones for four years and in 1964, became the first in his family to graduate from college.

Upon graduation, he embarked on a career in business with R.J. Reynolds in the sales department while also serving part-time in the U.S. Army Reserves and National Guard. Larry’s career at R.J. Reynolds took him and his family to six states and the U.K. before settling in Winston-Salem, N.C. After 32 years, he retired with RJR as a senior vice president of sales and marketing.