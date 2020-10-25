Laurie Anne Kalaher

Sioux City

Laurie Anne Kalaher, 68, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Graveside services were held Friday at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Sioux City. Rabbi Guy Greene officiated. Arrangements were under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Laurie was born April 15, 1952, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Morey and Bernice "Jake" (Jacobson) Wheeler. Laurie grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City schools. She graduated from Central High School in 1970, and attended the University of Oklahoma.

In her younger years, Laurie taught art and craft classes. She loved her dogs, and enjoyed talking about current events, and made friends wherever she went. Laurie was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom.

Survivors include her son, Nathan Kalaher (Lisa) of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; her grandchildren, Oliver and Logan; her brother, Norton Wheeler (Terry) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; her nephew, Travis Wheeler (Karen) of Missoula, Mont.; and her niece, Inga Selders (Noel) of Prairie Village, Kan.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to Congregation Beth Shalom of Sioux City.