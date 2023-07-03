Laurie Kay Hoefling

Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly Marcus, Iowa

Laurie Kay Hoefling, 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023, in her home with loved ones at her side after a brief battle with cancer.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 - 18th Street, Bettendorf. The Mass was livestreamed at Laurie's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday with prayer service to conclude that all are welcome to attend. There will be additional visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements in the Quad Cities.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 3, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Marcus, with visitation held from 9 a.m. until Mass begins. Burial will take place in Holy Name Catholic Cemetery in Marcus. Greenwood Schubert Funeral Home is assisting with arrangement in Marcus.

Laurie, born Nov. 29, 1957, in Cherokee, Iowa, was the daughter of James Dean and Donna Louise (Buddenhagen) Hoefling. Laurie graduated from Marcus Community High School in 1976, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in special education from The University of Northern Iowa in 1980. Her talents and patience were put to good use while teaching elementary special education in Grinnell, Iowa, for the next eight years. In 1988, Laurie began a 35-year career at the Diocese of Davenport. She thoroughly enjoyed her job and, above all, loved helping people. Laurie was and will forever be the bright spot in everyone's day with her contagious smile and kind words.

If Laurie knew you, she knew your family and their interests. People above things was her motto, her mantra, and her lifestyle. She may not have any direct descendants, but she left a legacy far more grand than many hope for.

Olivia, Gianni and Elijah King knew Laurie as a second mother; she was integral in their faith development, education and upbringing. Laurie passionately followed their interests and actively supported their athletics, volunteerism, career paths and lives.

She is survived by longtime friend and roommate Patricia King; sister Lynn (Loren) Mohning of Marcus; brothers Alan (Geralyn) Hoefling of Marcus, Gary (Julie) Hoefling of Spencer, Iowa, Bob (Lori) Hoefling of Marcus, and Ken (Holly) Hoefling of Franklin, Tenn.; stepmother, Leone Sand Hoefling of Marcus; four stepsisters Diane (Charley) Gipe of Clarkston, Mich., Brenda Sand (fiancé Randy Hurst) of Tulsa, Okla., Susan (Dan) Zenk of Greeley, Colo., and Rebecca (Scott) Strader of Windsor, Colo.; 25 nieces and nephews Ben (Patty) Mohning of Sioux City, Joe (Kristine) Mohning of Le Mars, Iowa, Patrick (Mallory) Mohning of Milford, Iowa, Katie (Andy) Holtz of Jackson, Minn., Beth (Brent) Rykhoek of Promise City, Iowa, Allision (Fletcher) Christy of Altoona, Iowa, Alexandrea (Chad) Wallway of Robins, Iowa, Amanda Hoefling of Hamburg, Germany, Andrew (Samantha) Hoefling of Alton, Iowa, Angeleah (Brad) Rolling of Remsen, Iowa, SFC Kory (Carla) Hoefling of Strongsville, Ohio, Kari (Kesner) Heath of Round Rock, Texas, Kevan (Whitney) Hoefling of Garner, Iowa, Nic Hoefling of Spencer, Kristina (Blake) Knisley of Underwood, Minn., Amber (Kyle) Stoutenburough of Greenville, Iowa, John Hoefling of Marcus, Heather (Jason) Pecka of Valley City, N.D., Samantha (Jake) Hanks of Franklin, Lt. Michael (fiancé Bailey McCardell) Hoefling of Georgetown, Texas, Matt Hoefling of Franklin, Mitchell (Christan) Hoefling, San Tan Valley, Ariz., Marshall (fiancée Maddie Hoeft) Hoefling of Savage, Minn., Grace Hoefling of Omaha, Neb., and Chloe Hoefling, Franklin; 27 great-nieces and -nephews, and three great-nephews on the way.

Laurie was close to Kevin, Kathy, Don, Delores, Bill, Glenda, Tom and Dave King and Mary Myers and their children and grandchildren.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents and brother Johnny.

While Laurie loved and appreciated the beauty of flowers, please honor her wishes; rather than send flowers at this time, please make a donation to charities that, like Laurie, serve people. Some of her preferred charities include Riverbend Food Bank or your local food bank, Humility of Mary Housing, Diocesan Catholic Charities or McAnthony Window at St Anthony's Church in Davenport. Perhaps purchase personal care items or paper products for people in need, or donate to your local school supply drive or backpacks for kids.