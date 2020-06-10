Laurie Marie McWilliams

Laurie worked hard to nurture and provide for her children. In 2006, she switched from a long-time position at Rick and Company for duties at Dennis Supply Company where she served as Accounts Receivable Manager.

Laurie guided her sons with kindness and strength to grow them into successful men. She took pride in seeing them both graduate from ISU. However, she did worry about the many injuries they sustained on the college quidditch team.

These past 12 months of battling cancer, Laurie still smiled. She spent more time with family and friends. She met Bret Michaels, received well-wishes from Rick Springfield, and visited Paisley Park (the home of her favorite artist, Prince). She took a fulfilling family trip to San Diego.

She smiled more and fought even harder. She retired early. She celebrated her 50th birthday right before the COVID-19 pandemic. This allowed quality quarantine time with her sons and daughter-in-law in Omaha.

Cancer claimed Laurie's life on Prince's birthday, June 7, 2020, at her parents' home in Oklahoma, with those close to her holding her hand until the very end. Her smile remembered forever.