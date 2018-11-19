Sioux City
LaVern L. Ehlers, 65, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
LaVern L. Ehlers was born on April 16, 1953, in Denison, Iowa, the son of Lionel and Christine (Pobanz) Ehlers. LaVern graduated in 1971 from Lawton-Bronson High School.
On May 25, 1992, he was united in marriage to Nancy Cole in Las Vegas. LaVern worked at Stone Container until his retirement.
LaVern enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping over the years and shooting pool.
LaVern is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Jason (Lacey) Ehlers of Sioux City, Brock Ehlers of Stratham, New Hampshire, and Neal (Mitzi) Ehlers of Sioux City; grandchildren, Mitchell, Tanner, Bailee, Daxton, Brooke, Taylor, Nolah and Tristen; his mother, Christine Ehlers of Lawton; brothers, Lonnie (Shirley) Ehlers of Moville, Iowa, and Larry (Carla) Ehlers of Lawton; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lionel.
Pallbearers will be Larry Ehlers, Lonnie Ehlers, Robert Ehlers, Jason Ehlers, Brock Ehlers and Neal Ehlers.