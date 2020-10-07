Laverne Griggs Hiemstra

She was born on Dec. 13, 1923, in Plymouth County, Iowa, the daughter of Ray E. and Elsie (Hanson) Olson. Laverne graduated high school in 1941 and completed business colleges in Sioux City and Omaha. She started working with the National Business Training School and later at the Sioux City Stockyards.

While living in Sioux City, she was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church and Order of Eastern Star Morningside Chapter 502. In 1951, while her husband was with the National Guard, she lived in Bangor, Maine; Virginia; and Alabama. They returned to Sioux City, and in 1960 moved to Kansas City, where she was a charter member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park. In 1963, they moved to Garden City, where she joined St. James Lutheran Church and was head of the Altar Guild for many years, and taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School classes. She enjoyed her flowers, playing the organ and piano, watercolor painting and porcelain china painting. She was a past Cub Scout Den mother and assisted with Girl Scouts.