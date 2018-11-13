Remsen, Iowa
Robert LaVerne Jaminet, 87, of Remsen, passed away Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, with military rites conducted by V.F.W. Post 3328 and American Legion Post 220 of Remsen. Visitation with family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters and vigil prayer service, all at 5 p.m., at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
LaVerne was born on Aug. 31, 1931, the son of John and Catherine (Ryan) Jaminet in Cherokee, Iowa. LaVerne was raised and educated near Remsen. He attended St. Mary's High School, graduating in 1949. He then farmed and drove truck for his brother Ed. He entered the U.S. Army in December 1952 and served in Japan and Korea. He was discharged in 1954.
On Nov. 16, 1955, he was united in marriage to Shirley Heuertz at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. The couple farmed northeast of Remsen until 1997, when they moved into a condo in Remsen. LaVerne drove school bus for 32 years.
LaVerne was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters and he was one of the original V.F.W. honor guard members. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing cards. He also loved to collect Allis Chalmers tractors.
LaVerne is survived by his wife, Shirley of Remsen; three children, Mike (Karen) Jaminet of Le Mars, Iowa, Tom (Heidi) Jaminet of Remsen, and Kristi (Dan) Gross of Tekamah, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Heuertz of Denver, Colo.; and brother-in-law, Marvin (Donna) Pick of Marcus, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rose (Andy) Schmitz, Edward (Helen) Jaminet, Raymond (Martha) Jaminet, Francis (Phylis) Jaminet, Harold (Joan) Jaminet, Mary (Robert) Hagey, Lorne (Marion) Jaminet and Florence (Andy) Lathrum; and in-laws, Joe (Marie) Heuertz, Mary Jane Heuertz, Theresa (Leo) Freking, Rosemary Pick and Frank Heuertz.
Pallbearers will be Chanz Jaminet, Brittany Jaminet, Matt Gross, Tim Majeres, Shantel Fancher and Amanda Jaminet. Honorary pallbearers will be Erin Gross, Caty Gross, Christine Majeres and members of the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters.