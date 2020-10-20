LaVirta Lee

Mapleton, Iowa, formerly Soldier, Iowa

LaVirta “Vertie” (Hintz) Lee, 91, of Mapleton, formerly of Soldier, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from COVID-19 at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Soldier Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa.

Vertie was born on Sept. 4, 1929, to Herman and Amanda (Boger) Hintz. She graduated from Mapleton High School in 1947.

Vertie married Kenneth Lee on Dec. 4, 1949. The couple farmed one and a half miles east of Soldier.

She was a member of the Soldier Lutheran Church. Vertie loved to dance, especially square dance and polka, and travel with her husband, Kenny. She was an excellent quilter and made special quilts for all her children and grandchildren. She cherished the Eastside Homemakers Club and the Soldier Lutheran Ladies Aid. She mastered the art of making the best lefse.