LaVonne Corio Baker, mother, teacher, people person, animal lover, magazine collector (she never had time to read them), square dancer, baker extraordinaire, and lover of travel, left us on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bickford Assisted Living of Urbandale, Iowa, surviving years of Alzheimer's.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., and the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 31, at all at St Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson. Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point, S.D., has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.