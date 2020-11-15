LaVonne Harwood

Lavonne 'Bonnie' Harwood

Sioux City

The loving and compassionate Bonnie Harwood, 86, of Sioux City, surrendered to the comforts of heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Lavonne "Bonnie" Ray was born on Feb. 20, 1934, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Ora and Faye Pettengill.

She settled in Sioux City, where she met the love of her life, Dennis Harwood, in 1970, and together they raised six children. Bonnie was an amazingly strong woman with a generous heart and a commitment to serve others.

For 35 years she worked as a nurse. She understood the art of healing and helped so many people find comfort and peace in the last days of their life.

To her family she was known for her strength, sense of humor, and unconditional love. She always had a gift and a hug waiting for you and she made sure each person felt special. Her passion for life was contagious and her love taught those who knew her to love more deeply.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Harwood; her children, Veronica (Mark) Scott, Chris Canazarro, Jeff (Pat) Messerole, Jayme (Barb) Messerole, Jodi Messerole, and Joni (James) Butler; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to 1615 W. 5th Street, Sioux City, IA 51103.