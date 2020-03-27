LaVonne R. Abelson

Sioux City

LaVonne Rose Abelson, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a local care center.

Private graveside services will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

LaVonne was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Jefferson, S.D., the daughter of Phillip Sr. and Mabel (Brubaker) Trudeau. She graduated from Central High School. LaVonne worked at the Orpheum Theatre as a teenager, where she met Milo Abelson.

The couple married on June 29, 1949, in Sioux City. They were blessed with two children. LaVonne also worked at Younkers and Wells Fargo before retiring.

In her free time, LaVonne enjoyed knitting, puzzles, and playing cards. Her true love and when she was the happiest was when she was spending time and making memories with her family.

LaVonne is survived by her children, Michael (Mary) Abelson of Estero, Fla., and Sheri (Terry) Kortum of Sioux City; a brother, Frank Trudeau of California; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Milo on June 23, 2019.

