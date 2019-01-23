Cabot, Ark., formerly Hinton, Iowa
Lawrence Craig Yoerger, 79, of Cabot, formerly of Hinton, passed away on Jan. 18, 2019, at his daughter's home in Cabot.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Ellendale, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City.
Lawrence "Larry" was born on July 11, 1939, to the late Charles and Faye Yoerger. Larry grew up on the family farm in Hinton. He graduated from Liberty School and Westmar College.
On Nov. 28, 1959, Larry was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sandy. To this union, two sons and three daughters were born. Larry began his career of teaching and coaching at Pierson Schools and continued his career at Hinton High School until 1980, when he moved his family to Cabot. Larry then became a pulmonary respiratory therapist until his retirement.
Larry was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Larry enjoyed golfing, watching sports, and sitting outside in his backyard with his two cats. Family was everything to him and he took great pride in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his two sons, Steven Yoerger and Bradley (Sherry) Yoerger; three daughters, Sherri (Joseph) Bock, Cindy (Steve) Cruse, and Patricia (David) Porter; one sister, Jan Kair; two brothers, Keith Yoerger and Don (Dianne) Yoerger; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Yoerger; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four brothers-in-law, Jim (Bernice) Beaulieu, Dick (Mary) Beaulieu, Kenny (Janie) Beaulieu and Bill (Rose) Beaulieu.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sandy; brother, Charles Yoerger; and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Yoerger.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.