Lawrence Corey

Sioux City
Lawrence "Larry" Corey, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church, with the Rev. Lucas Rice officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Larry was born on Jan. 28, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Thomas and Blanche Corey. He attended Central High School. Larry was a veteran of the Air National Guard. He worked for IBP, sold real estate, and also worked for Knoepfler Chevrolet.
Larry was a member of St. Thomas Orthodox Church and enjoyed his time as a pilot and loved to fly as well as his love for animals.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Blanche and Tom; brother, Tom "Tommy;" nephews, Tim and Jim Corey; and niece, Jillian Corey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Thomas Orthodox Church.