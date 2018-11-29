Le Mars, Iowa
Lawrence Ervin Hanno, 75, of Le Mars, joined Jesus in heaven Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Oyens, Iowa, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery, with military rites will be conducted by American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars. Visitation with family will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, a vigil prayer service at 3 p.m., all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Larry was born to Ervin and Regina (Bohlke) Hanno, on Nov. 8, 1943. He was raised on the family farm near Le Mars and attended school at Le Mars Community and church at St. Catherine's in Oyens.
Larry met Bev Minten in 1966. They married on July 5, 1968, while Larry was home on military leave. Immediately after their wedding, they were stationed with the National Guard in Colorado Springs, Colo. After his term of service, Larry and Bev moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa and then to Atlantic, Iowa. In 1971, they returned to Oyens to enable Bev and Larry to work together on the Hanno family farm. Bev and Larry resided in Oyens from 1971 to 1989 and then moved to the family farm. Following Bev's death in March 2014, Larry developed a special relationship with Denise Denker and the two enjoyed spending time in Okoboji, Iowa and traveling together.
Larry was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed time in nature. A lifelong farmer, he loved the seasons and working the ground.
Larry will be deeply missed by his son, Eric Hanno of Le Mars, and his three children, Bailey, Stormii, and Logan; and his daughter and son-in-law, Tom and Jen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, Iowa, and their five children, Kendra (Kris Baatz), Matthew, Carter, Caleb and EmmaLee. In addition to his immediate family, Larry leaves behind his special friend, Denise Denker and her family, Matt and Carie Arens and their three children, Clarissa, Carlie and Cashton and Robert and Tami Kibby and their children, Logan, Brianna, Mya, Addie, Aidan, and Annabelle.
Larry also leaves behind his in-laws, Darrell and Marilyn Minten of Reno, Nev., Sherron and Richard Kriege of Skaitook, Okla., Ron and Joanne Minten of Springfield, S.D., Barb and Mark Noteboom of Orange City, Iowa, Marilyn Nunn of Alton, Iowa, and Dawn and Dave Welch of North Sioux City; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Awaiting Larry in heaven is his wife of 45 years, Bev Hanno; a grandson, Taylor Hanno; his parents, Ervin and Regina Hanno; his in-laws, Robert and Jackie Minten; and a sister-in-law, Barb Minten.
Casket bearers will be Randy, Rick and Fred Frericks, Tom Sandbulte, Matt Arens and Robert Kibby. Honorary bearers will be Bailey Hanno, Stormii Hanno, Logan Hanno, Kendra Sandbulte, Kris Baatz, Matt Sandbulte, Carter Sandbulte, Caleb Sandbulte, Emma Sandbulte, Clarissa Arens, Carlie Arens and Cashton Arens.