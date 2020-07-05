× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence H. Parrish

Sergeant Bluff

Lawrence H. Parrish, 94, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away June 30, 2020, in Omaha.

Services will be noon Thursday, July 9, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial with military honors will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lawrence was born on May 22, 1926, in Decatur, Neb., to George and Cora (Ray) Parrish. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1951. He was united in marriage to Gloria Faye Wevik on June 12, 1960. She preceded him in death in 1990.

Lawrence was very active with the American Legion and Washington Heights Chapel. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Those left to honor his memory include his son, Steven Parrish of Sergeant Bluff; daughter, Brenda Blackman of Whiting, Iowa; grandsons, Tyler Blackman of Des Moines, and Travis Blackman of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and several brothers and sisters.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Parrish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.