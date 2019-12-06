Lawrence 'Larry' Emmick

Jefferson, S.D.
Lawrence F. "Larry" Emmick, 70, of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his residence.
Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Pastor Jon Moravec officiating. Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military funeral honors offered by the United States Army Reserve. Visitation, with the family present, will begin 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Larry was born on Feb. 8, 1949, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Donald F. and Della (DeBardeleber) Emmick. He received his education in the Sioux City Public Schools, graduating from Central High. Larry served in the United States Army, having spent 11 months in Germany, where he shot on the Army Pistol Team and was a Paratrooper, earning wings. He was on Special Forces during Vietnam, and was with the 173rd Airborne Brigade from 1970 to 1971. Larry was awarded numerous awards, including the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 DVC, Parachute Badge, and Two Overseas Bars.
You have free articles remaining.
Following his honorable discharge, Larry settled in Hinton, Iowa, on a farm, living there for over 40 years. During his career years, he worked at Stockman’s for five years, farmed for 40 years, and U.P.S. on a part-time basis for 14 years. He married Vena (Roos) Blackmore in 1976, to which union Justin and Laurie were born, and then later to Barb (Rissell) Emmick in 1996, to which union, Catlyn and Dawson were born.
Larry was a past member of the Sioux City Saddle Club, the Sioux City Boxing Club, and several rifle clubs. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City, attended Morningside Lutheran Church for a while during his midlife years, and lately enjoyed helping the homeless with food, supplies, and transportation to church with God’s Church of Sioux City. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Sioux City. Larry enjoyed raising cattle and cattle drives, shooting weapons, fishing, hunting, riding horses and riding motorcycles.
Larry is survived by his son, Justin and his children, Ethan, Maycee and Chanin; daughter, Laurie (Rustin) Lake and their children, Aubree, Brogan, Ava and Brecca; daughter, Catlyn; and son, Dawson; stepson, Carl (Sanita) Soto and their children, Sayli, Sevastian and Sienna; brother, Bob Emmick and sister, Gloria Emmick, and their families.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and step-grandson, Royce Fisher.
Memorials are asked to be made to the hungry and homeless of Sioux City.