Lawrence 'Larry' Emmick

Jefferson, S.D.

Lawrence F. "Larry" Emmick, 70, of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his residence.

Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Pastor Jon Moravec officiating. Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military funeral honors offered by the United States Army Reserve. Visitation, with the family present, will begin 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Larry was born on Feb. 8, 1949, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Donald F. and Della (DeBardeleber) Emmick. He received his education in the Sioux City Public Schools, graduating from Central High. Larry served in the United States Army, having spent 11 months in Germany, where he shot on the Army Pistol Team and was a Paratrooper, earning wings. He was on Special Forces during Vietnam, and was with the 173rd Airborne Brigade from 1970 to 1971. Larry was awarded numerous awards, including the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 DVC, Parachute Badge, and Two Overseas Bars.

