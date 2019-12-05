Lawrence 'Larry' Gries

Ellisville, Miss., formerly Sloan, Iowa

Lawrence (Larry) E. Gries died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Services were held in Ellisville on Nov. 18, officiated by the Rev. Shannon Slover.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry was born Dec. 1, 1938, in rural Kingsley, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Helen Gries. Larry was an over-the-road truck driver all his life. He was an avid pheasant hunter. He also possessed good handyman and carpentry skills. Larry cherished his family and friends, but his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson were the joys of his life.

Larry is survived by his son John (Cheryl) Gries; two daughters LeAnn (Klaus) Kocher and Kathy Jo Gries; four grandsons Jeff (Chelsea) McKinney, Michael and Mitchell Gries, and Tristen Kocher; granddaughter Cera Kocher; great-grandson Deacon McKinney; sister Lorraine Gries; two brothers Vernon (Joanne) Gries and Francis (Ruth) Gries; sister-in-law Linda Gries; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Michael Kelly Gries; brothers Kenneth (Kathy) Gries and Eldon J. Gries; two nieces Vickie and Debbie Gries; and two nephews Steve Gries and Joe Strom.

Pallbearers were his Mississipi friends Larry Looney, Chip Looney, Ron Maxey, Zan Carter, Stan Blackledge, and Curtis Jones.