Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at St. John 23rd Catholic Parish in Fort Collins, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. The interment will be held privately, later. Arrangements are with Goes Funeral Care and Crematory, Inc., in Fort Collins. Please visit Larry's tribute page at goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences and memories with his family.