Sioux Falls, S.D.
Lawrence "Larry" Morgan, 65, of Sioux Falls, passed away June 12, 2019, following complications from a heart attack, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Left to cherish his memory are his life partner, Dawn Dede; his children, Jeremy (Erin) Morgan of Sioux Falls, Jessica (Greg) Watton of Melbourne, Australia, and Jennifer (Doty) Orth of Sioux Falls; Dawn’s children, Blake (Corinne) Dede of Sioux Falls, Bobbi Dede of Brandon, S.D., and Chris (Rachel) Dede of Queen Creek, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Lukas and Cade Morgan, Ava Watton, Zoey, Zane and Kira Orth, Kasten Dede, Slade, Dayten and Easton Krueger, and Olivia and Carter Dede; siblings, Steve (Julie) Morgan of Brainerd, Minn., Jerry (Deb) Morgan of Sioux City, Tom (Jackie) Morgan of Mondamin, Iowa, Kathy (Rick) Gillespie of Stephentown, N.Y., and Mary (Jeff) McIntyre of Sebastian, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.