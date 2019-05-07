{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

89, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Service: May 9 at 10:30 a.m., Cross Roads Evangelical Church, South Sioux City. Burial: Omaha Valley Cemetery, Homer, Neb. Visitation: May 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Leah M. Hardy
