Akron, Iowa

90, died Thursday, June 20, 2019. Service: June 24 at 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: June 24 at noon, at the church. Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home, Akron.

the life of: Leanna Jurgensen
