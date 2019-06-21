Akron, Iowa
90, died Thursday, June 20, 2019. Service: June 24 at 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: June 24 at noon, at the church. Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home, Akron.
Akron, Iowa
