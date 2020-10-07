Lee D. Struthers

They lived in several Iowa communities before moving to Sioux City in 1959. After retirement, they moved to Spirit Lake, Iowa. They returned to Sioux City in 2018. They also wintered in Mercedes, Texas, for many years.

During his teaching career, Lee was very active in the Iowa Teachers Association and the National Education Association. They were very active in First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City and while living in Spirit Lake attended First Presbyterian Church and were involved in building their new church. When they returned to Sioux City in 2018, they joined Faith United Presbyterian Church. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners Rat Patrol and Shrine Chanters. He was also a member of Sertoma for many years.

Lee's family was his whole world. He was a compassionate man and the best father and grandfather that a family could ever want. He was especially known by his kids and grandkids as the grandpa who gave the best hugs.