Lee D. Struthers
Sioux City
Lee D. Struthers, 93, of Sioux City, went to heaven Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Faith United Presbyterian Church. The Rev. David Koehler will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Faith United Presbyterian Church Facebook Page. Private family burial will be in Easteview Cemetery, Algona, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a Masonic service conducted by Landmark Lodge at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lee was born on Jan. 20, 1927, in West Bend, Iowa, to Dale and Sadie (Mertz) Struthers. He graduated from Titonka High School and joined the U.S. Navy in October 1944, serving during World War II. Lee attained electrician mate third class and was discharged in August 1946.
He married Marjorie Meyer, his high school sweetheart, on Aug. 31, 1947. Lee continued his schooling and achieved his BA from UNI, master's degree from USD and completed all his hours toward his doctorate.
He taught physics, chemistry and math in several Iowa communities, including the Sioux City Community School District from 1959 until his retirement in 1993. He was proud that 17 of his students went on to become medical doctors. He loved his students and it showed by the lasting friendships he made over the years.
They lived in several Iowa communities before moving to Sioux City in 1959. After retirement, they moved to Spirit Lake, Iowa. They returned to Sioux City in 2018. They also wintered in Mercedes, Texas, for many years.
During his teaching career, Lee was very active in the Iowa Teachers Association and the National Education Association. They were very active in First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City and while living in Spirit Lake attended First Presbyterian Church and were involved in building their new church. When they returned to Sioux City in 2018, they joined Faith United Presbyterian Church. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners Rat Patrol and Shrine Chanters. He was also a member of Sertoma for many years.
Lee's family was his whole world. He was a compassionate man and the best father and grandfather that a family could ever want. He was especially known by his kids and grandkids as the grandpa who gave the best hugs.
He is survived by children, Rodney “Sandy” Struthers and wife, Wendy of Stuart, Fla., Lori Stivers and husband, John of Sioux City, Steven Struthers and wife, Sue of Sioux City, Kimberly Flom and husband, David of North Sioux City, and Mark Struthers and wife, Teri of Zimmerman, Minn.; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Lee is also survived by a brother, Lynn Struthers and wife, Barbara of Foley, Ala.; sister-in-law, Pauline Struthers of Algona; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie of 72 years; daughter, Gwen Mein and husband, Tom; and brothers, Ross and Kirk Struthers.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Jon Stivers, Casey Mein, Jeremy Stivers, Marty Struthers, Ben Struthers and Breanna Drake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the Shriners Children's Hospital or the Food Bank of Siouxland.
We have been blessed to have such a loving father in our lives for so many years and wish to celebrate his life and that he is now with the love of his life, Marjorie.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.