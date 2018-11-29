Centerville, S.D.
Lee LeRoy Tieman, 87, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2018 at Centerville Care and Rehab Center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Vermillion, S.D., with the Rev. Paul Albers officiating. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Visitation with the family will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Lee was born on May 27, 1931, to Wilmer and Lily (Johnke) Tieman, in Centerville. He married Carol Hanson on Jan. 4, 1950 and this union brought five children.
Lee had a morning routine of making his coffee rounds to certain places and getting his biscuits and gravy with honey. He then would return home for a little rest before he made his afternoon rounds to chit chat with the town folk. Anyone that knew Lee, knew what rounds he made and are blessed to have been called his friend. He also loved his family, hunting, fishing and just being busy.
Lee is survived by his two sons, Richard (Judy) Tieman of Sloan, Iowa, and Rodney (Joanne) Tieman of Vermillion; two daughters, Renee (Michael) Gregg of Lennox, S.D., and Robin (Bob) Vennard of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a brother, Dale Tieman of Centerville; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Lily; his wife, Carol; a son, Roger; and a sister, Darlene.