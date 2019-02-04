Mountain Home, Idaho, formerly Sioux City
LeeAnn Miller, 77, of Mountain Home, formerly of Sioux City, passed away at her home Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Services were held on Feb. 1 at Faith Lutheran Church in Mountain Home. Graveside service will be Monday in Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. Arrangements were under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home.
LeeAnn was born on Jan. 8, 1942, in Pueblo, Colo., the oldest child of Herbert J. and Lois Ptomey Martyn. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated high school there.
LeeAnn married D.R. Gregory in 1960. They later divorced in 1986. In 1987, she married Leo E. Miller in Mountain Home. LeeAnn was an office manager at State Farm Insurance in Mountain Home for 12 years and was the round dance cuer for Ramblin' Rounds Round Dance Club for 1984 to 2000.
She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and associate member of the Rotary Club of Elmore County.
LeeAnn is survived by her sons, Bryan and wife, Theresa Gregory of Meridian, Idaho, and Curtis and wife, Chali Gregory of Post Falls, Idaho; daughter, Gwen Johns of Mountain Home; stepson, Merlin Miller of Fairfield, Calif.; her brother, H. Allen and wife, Marilyn Martyn of Westfield, Iowa; and six grandchildren, Emily and husband, Kody Courter, Olivia Johns, and Jennifer, Nicholas, Greyson and Kendall Gregory.
LeeAnn was preceded in death by both parents; first husband, Donald Gregory; and second husband, Leo Miller.
Memorials can be made in LeeAnn's name to Faith Lutheran Church, 1190 N. Sixth East, Mountain Home, ID 83647 or Boise Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1494, Boise, ID 83701.