{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux Rapids, Iowa

99, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Services: May 24 at 10:30 a.m., Sliefert Funeral Home, Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial: Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Leila McDeid
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments