Sioux Rapids, Iowa
99, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Services: May 24 at 10:30 a.m., Sliefert Funeral Home, Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial: Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sioux Rapids, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
99, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Services: May 24 at 10:30 a.m., Sliefert Funeral Home, Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial: Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.