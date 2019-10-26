Sequin, Texas
Lela G. Shafer, 93, of Seguin, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Remarkable Healthcare in Seguin, after a lengthy illness.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., also at the chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lela was born on April 29, 1926, in Salix, Iowa, to Alfred and Myrtle (Craig) Reichardt. She attended local schools through the 12th grade. In 1943, she married Charles R. Schlegel Sr. with whom she had two sons, Charles R. Schlegel Jr., and Paul S. Schlegel. The two later divorced. In 1973, Lela married Robert F. "Bob" Shafer in Sioux City. Bob passed away in San Antonio, Texas, in 2007.
Ms. Shafer lived in several states throughout her life, including Iowa, where she was born, and Texas, where she passed. She and Bob moved to Texas to be closer to her family. She resided in Texas for the remainder of her life, about 40 years.
She thoroughly enjoyed working, and she was a dynamo. She worked as a waitress, hostess, restaurant manager, and homemaker for her family. Lela was also very active with the Eastern Star, being a Worthy Matron at one time.
Ms. Shafer was baptized a Christian, and was proud of her faith. She had many hobbies, including sewing, crocheting, knitting, needlework, and quilting.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Kenneth and his wife, Kelly, Jeffery and his wife, Rebecca, Jennifer, Gwendolyn and her husband, Lanny, Paul and his wife, Patricia, Cathie, Melissa, and Kelly and his wife, Tami; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two siblings, sister, Bertha Snyder, and brother, William Boston.
Ms. Shafer was preceded in death by her sons, Charles Schlegel and Paul Schlegel; husband, Robert "Bob" Shafer; her parents; and a number of brothers and sisters.