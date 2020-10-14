Lela M. Williams

Sergeant Bluff

Lela Mae Williams, 88, of Sergeant Bluff, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Salix Community United Methodist Church in Salix, Iowa, with the Rev. Catie Newman officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be left at www.christysmith.com.

Lela was born in Owego, Iowa, on April 6, 1932, the daughter of Everett and Lydia Edna (Cobb) Lines. She attended school in Owego and graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1950.

She was united in marriage with Robert J. Williams on Aug. 30, 1951, at her parents' home in Sergeant Bluff. The couple made their home in Sioux City until 1971, when they moved to Sergeant Bluff.

She formerly worked at a creamery in Sioux City, as well as a local dime store and as a bank teller at two different banks in the Morningside area. She then served as the church secretary at Community United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff for 10 years before her retirement.