× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leland J. Sawtell

Newcastle, Neb.

Leland John Sawtell, 83 of Newcastle, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gospel Chapel in Newcastle. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed with 50% capacity and social distancing. Services will be livestreamed on the Gospel Chapel Facebook page at: https:/www.facebook.com/gospelchapelnewcastle. Private family burial will be in Newcastle Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb. Online condolences may be sent to https:/www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Leland was born on Sept. 4, 1936, in Allen, Neb., the son of Merlin and Ida (Armstrong) Sawtell. Leland grew up in the Allen and Newcastle area. Leland graduated from Newcastle High School in 1954. Following high school, Leland served in the U.S. Army.

On July 18, 1959, he married the love of his life, Aileta Louise Nylund, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Aileta passed away on Sept. 27, 1998.