Leland P. Schmidt

He retired from full-time ministry in 2007, but continued to serve the church with substitute preaching, as well as filling vacancies. Lee also served on the board of Jesus Our Savior Lutheran School in Winnebago for many years.

Throughout his life, Lee was a beloved pastor, husband, father, grandfather, and friend known for his Shepherd's heart. His compassion and love was a reflection of his understanding that all souls are precious to our Lord Jesus. He drew strength and guidance from daily study of the Word.

He had a great love for nature, especially birds, which he also enjoyed through involvement in the Audubon Society.

Lee had a wonderful bass voice and sang with many choirs through the years. In addition to church choirs, he loved singing with the Nordic Choir and attending Sangerfests each year.