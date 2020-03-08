Rev. Leland P. Schmidt
Sioux City
Rev. Leland P. Schmidt, 74, of Sioux City, was called home to heaven on March 6, 2020.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Leland Paul Schmidt was born on June 24, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Marcus (Bud) and Marion (Severson) Schmidt.
He graduated from Concordia High School and Junior College in Milwaukee, and then continued his education at Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, Ind., in preparation for the ministry.
Lee attended Concordia Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Mo., and graduated with a MA in divinity in 1971 and was ordained at Elm Grove Lutheran Church in Milwaukee on June 20, 1971.
His first call was to Christ Lutheran in Hillsboro, Texas, where he served until 1974, followed by a call to the dual parish in Iowa of St. John's Lutheran, Honey Creek and Trinity Lutheran, Persia, where he served until 1985.
He then accepted a call to First Lutheran, Wiota, where he served from 1985 to 1991. In 1991, Lee accepted the call to serve as the Iowa District West Chaplain, which included ministry to hospitals, nursing homes, Good Shepherd Hour radio ministry, and training and leadership of Lamplighter volunteers.
He retired from full-time ministry in 2007, but continued to serve the church with substitute preaching, as well as filling vacancies. Lee also served on the board of Jesus Our Savior Lutheran School in Winnebago for many years.
Throughout his life, Lee was a beloved pastor, husband, father, grandfather, and friend known for his Shepherd's heart. His compassion and love was a reflection of his understanding that all souls are precious to our Lord Jesus. He drew strength and guidance from daily study of the Word.
He had a great love for nature, especially birds, which he also enjoyed through involvement in the Audubon Society.
Lee had a wonderful bass voice and sang with many choirs through the years. In addition to church choirs, he loved singing with the Nordic Choir and attending Sangerfests each year.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 38 years, Paulette. Together they enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, music, and enjoying nature on many relaxing walks. He is also survived by his mother, Marion (Severson) Schmidt of Sioux City; his daughter, Christy (Matt) Shuput and his granddaughter, Audrey and Emily of Papillion, Neb.; son, Mark Schmidt and his fiancée, Anna Johnson of Ames, Iowa; son, Tim Schmidt of Ames; his mother-in-law, Shirley Schuessler of Bellevue, Neb.; and his brother-in-law, Doug Schuessler of Bellevue; as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marcus "Bud" Schmidt; and his father-in-law, Paul Schuessler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Loess Hills Audubon Society, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod World Missions, Jesus Our Savior Lutheran Outreach, or to the congregation of your choice.