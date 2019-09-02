Fairbury, Neb., formerly South Sioux City and Stanton, Neb.
Leland 'Tom' Curry, 89, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk, Neb. Burial will be in Stanton (Neb.) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
Tom was born July 4, 1930, to Leland and Tracy (DeJong) Curry, in South Sioux City. He attended school in South Sioux City. Tom entered the U.S. Army and after his honorable discharge, he drove truck for several years.
Tom married Dixie Reikofski on March 6, 1955, in Stanton. They made their home in Omaha for many years. Tom worked for the city of Omaha in the vehicle impound lot and then for the park department for many years, retiring in 1990.
Tom loved NASCAR, and owned a sprint car, rode motorcycles and loved dogs.
Tom is survived by his wife, Dixie of Fairbury; one son, Larry (Mary Lou) Curry of Diller, Neb.; two granddaughters, Kathy (Randy) Scott and Angela (Tim) Kruse; two sisters, Clara Detrick and Ruth Checin; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; and two great-grandchildren in infancy.
