Lena G. Rosenbaum

Vermillion, S.D.
Lena Grace Rosenbaum, 90, of Vermillion, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Sunset Manor Avera in Irene, S.D.
Services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Burial will be in Bluff View Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at www.koberfuneralhome.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Lena was born on Dec. 30, 1928, in Vermillion, to Hubert and Adelia Solomon. She attended Vermillion schools.
Lena married Wayne Erickson, and this union brought five children. They later divorced. She then married Art Rosenbaum and they were married until his passing. She was a farm wife in her early years and later became employed in the medical department at the University of South Dakota, where she retired after 40 years.
She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.
Lena is survived by her children, Joe Erickson of Elk Point, S.D., Jerry (Judy) Erickson of Yankton, S.D., Leo (Deb) Erickson of Yankton, Terry Broulier of Yankton, and Joann (Charlie) Hoffman of Rapid City, S.D.; her grandchildren, Nathan (Laura) Erickson of Marion, S.D., Jennifer Erickson of Sioux Falls, S.D., Shein (Crystal) Erickson of Sioux Falls, David (Kari) Burrell of Dakota City, Jesse (Mike) Johnson, Jeremy (Janel) Erickson of North Sioux City, Lisa Hoffman of Rapid City, Justin Hoffman of Minnesota, Heather Birbach of Yankton, Melinda Erickson and Michelle Erickson, both of Yankton, and Michael Erickson of Tabor, S.D.; and her great-grandchildren, Danica, Dasia, Noah, Jude, Easton, Aurora, Arabella, Zane, Landon, Reagan, and Jaidyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.