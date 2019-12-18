Lena G. Rosenbaum

Vermillion, S.D.

Lena Grace Rosenbaum, 90, of Vermillion, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Sunset Manor Avera in Irene, S.D.

Services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Burial will be in Bluff View Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Lena was born on Dec. 30, 1928, in Vermillion, to Hubert and Adelia Solomon. She attended Vermillion schools.

Lena married Wayne Erickson, and this union brought five children. They later divorced. She then married Art Rosenbaum and they were married until his passing. She was a farm wife in her early years and later became employed in the medical department at the University of South Dakota, where she retired after 40 years.

She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.