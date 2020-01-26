Hartley, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Lenore "Norie" Cosgrove, 89, of Hartley, formerly Sioux City, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at a nursing home in Hartley.

Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3012 Jackson St. in Sioux City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Norie was born Oct. 16, 1930, in Sioux City, to Frank and Mary (Knowles) Cosgrove. She attended Blessed Sacrament grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School. She also attended the MacPhail Center for Music in St. Paul, Minn. She was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Norie is survived by her siblings, Jim (Bev) Cosgrove, Kay Mahoney, and Father Jerome Cosgrove; along with many nieces and nephews who referred to her as their "pretty Aunt Norie."

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Suzie, Patsy, and Barbara;and brothers, Joe and Gene.

