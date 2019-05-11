Sioux City
Leo Allen Heilman, 69, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, at the Wesley United Methodist Church with Pastor Todd Schlitter officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, all at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Leo was born on Oct. 12, 1949, in Fargo, N.D., to Conrad and Barbara (Heil) Heilman. In 1959, his family relocated to Siouxland, following high school, Leo attended Dakota State College in Watertown, S.D., on a football scholarship. His love for sports showed in his talents: baseball, fast-pitch softball, basketball, golf, and bowling, where he enjoyed five 300 perfect games. Leo married Karlene Trobaugh in Hartington, Neb., on June 6, 1969. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving his honorable discharge in 1972.
Leo was a supervisor in meat processing for over 39 years, starting with Floyd Valley, Iowa Meats, and joined John Morrell before finishing his career with Smithfield.
Leo was a proud member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, a collector of coins and old stamps, along with being an avid fan of Tiger Woods.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Karlene; son, Tony, and his wife Alethea; grandsons, Ethan and Gavin; granddaughter, Kamryn; two brothers, Andy (Christine) and Larry (Sue) Heilman; two sisters, Shirley Bahr and Kathy (Jim) Adkins; sister-in-law, Margaret Heilman; three brothers-in-law, Dave (Jo), Steve (Mindy), and Mike (Ronelle) Trobaugh; and his beloved dog, Shelby.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis; twin infant sisters (at birth); brother-in-law, Doug Trobaugh; step-father, Frank Parish; parents-in-law, Gene and Audrey Trobaugh; nephews, Tanner Bahr and Josh Trobaugh; and niece, Barbara Heilman.
The Heilman family wants to offer a special thanks to the Sioux Falls and Dakota Dunes, S.D., Veterans Affairs, along with the Care Initiatives Hospice of Siouxland for their love and compassion at a time deeply needed during their care of Leo.