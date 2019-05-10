Sioux City
69, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Celebration of life: May 13 at 2 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation: May 12 from 4-7 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
