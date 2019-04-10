Moville, Iowa
Leo D. Miller, 82, of Moville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, with Monsignor R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Wink-Sparks Post 303 of Moville. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m. and rosary to follow, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville.
Leo Dean Miller was born on Dec. 14, 1936, in Moville, to Ronald and Glatha (Mullinnex) Miller. He was a 1955 graduate of Moville High School. After graduation, Leo joined the U.S. Army and served from 1955 to 1958. He joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1980.
Leo was united in marriage to Mary Germaine (Montang) Miller. They raised their children, Terry and Katie, in Moville. Leo was an engineer for the Illinois Central Railroad, where he worked his entire 35-year career.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Wink-Sparks Post 303. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, coffee talk with the guys, watching Woodbury Central sports, playing cribbage and other card games, and spoiling his favorite pup, Nico. Leo never met a stranger. He was a member of the Meadows Country Club and was proud to have gotten a hole-in-one there on Hole 1, on Aug. 9, 2017. Leo belonged to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville and volunteered throughout the community in many ways.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Deanna) Miller of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughter, Katie Miller (Jason Wymore) of Des Moines; brother, Gary (Chris) Miller of Warner Robins, Ga.; several brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews; and great-grandnieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Germaine; a special uncle, Norman "Bud" (Kay) Miller; and his other favorite pup, Samantha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Woodbury County Library in Moville or Catholic Charities.