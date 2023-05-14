Leo Dean Kramper

Dakota City

Leo Dean Kramper, 84, of Dakota City passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at a local care center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City with Father Jim Kramper celebrating. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today with a Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. and Vigil service at 7 p.m. at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Sioux City.

Leo was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Sioux City to Joseph and Susan (Weis) Kramper. He attended school in Dakota City, St. Michael's, Heelan and the University of Nebraska. Leo married Evonne Jean Kober of South Sioux City on Dec. 30, 1961.

He was a lifetime farmer, school bus driver for 40 years at Homer School. He was the President of Men's Club and schoolboard member of St. Michael's, past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, Iowa Airforce National Guard, 4-H Leader and Fair board member, Bus Driver Instructor, and board member of ESU #1.

Leo enjoyed traveling, camping, golfing, giving tractor rides, boating, and fishing, attending ballgames, card club, first person to help and loved by anyone who came in contact with him.

Leo and Evonne have seven children: Steve (Lynnda) of Jackson, Neb., Terry (Laurie) of South Sioux City, Mike (Carla) of McCook Lake, S.D., Michelle (Randy) of Seward, Neb., Kevin (Diana) of Cave Springs, Ark., Jeremy (deceased), and Jason (Jennifer) of Sioux City. They have 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He had three brothers, Don/Dolores (deceased), Vince/Dorothy, Neal/Lorraine, (deceased) and one sister Dorothy/Keith Chapin, and was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Susan Kramper and in-laws Donald and Lillian Kober.