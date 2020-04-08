Leo J. Stanislav
Blencoe, Iowa
Leo John Stanislav, 92, of Blencoe, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, with military rites. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Leo was born in Ceresco, Neb., on Dec. 30, 1927, the son of John and Gertrude (Hiltcher) Stanislav. Some of his most enduring memories are of his childhood there. In 1937, he moved with his family to Blencoe, to the house in which he spent the rest of his life.
In the mid-1950s, Leo joined the U.S. Army, where he was trained and served as a radar technician based in Chicago, Ill. During his time in the service, he created lifelong friendships and later hosted a reunion of his fellow soldiers in Blencoe.
He was united in marriage with Betty Holverson on Sept. 3, 1957, in Yankton, S.D. They farmed in rural Blencoe, where they raised three sons. Leo farmed in partnership with his father, John, and his son Danny. Leo expanded the farm operation and was always seeking progressive approaches to farming. He served for many years on the Blencoe Farmers Cooperative Board.
Leo and Betty enjoyed traveling, dancing, and collecting Czech pottery and glassware. He was proud of his Czech heritage and prided himself on remembering the language. A lover of music, he remembered the fun of his high school band concerts and playing the tenor saxophone. Leo also loved to fish and enjoyed taking his young nephews, sons, and grandsons with him over the years.
Leo was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and a founding member of the Onawa Knights of Columbus. He served as a Cub Scout and Webelos leader for Blencoe scouts.
Leo is survived by three sons and their wives, Randy and Jane of Blencoe, Danny and Lisa of Blencoe, and Todd and Karen of Big Rapids, Mich.; grandchildren, Ben (Kirsten), Kendall (Ashley), Matthew (Jamie), Emily (Dustin), Madeline, and Ellie; and eight great-grandchildren, Mady, Drew, Jack, Graham, Bennett, Micah, Max, and Leo.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Johnny; and sister, Gertrude.
