Leo J. Stanislav

Blencoe, Iowa

Leo John Stanislav, 92, of Blencoe, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, with military rites. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Leo was born in Ceresco, Neb., on Dec. 30, 1927, the son of John and Gertrude (Hiltcher) Stanislav. Some of his most enduring memories are of his childhood there. In 1937, he moved with his family to Blencoe, to the house in which he spent the rest of his life.

In the mid-1950s, Leo joined the U.S. Army, where he was trained and served as a radar technician based in Chicago, Ill. During his time in the service, he created lifelong friendships and later hosted a reunion of his fellow soldiers in Blencoe.