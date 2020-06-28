× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leo John Foxhoven

Dakota City

Leo John Foxhoven, 88, of Dakota City, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael's Catholic Church, South Sioux City, with the Rev. Mike Keating officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, South Sioux. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 5 p.m., and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., all at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, South Sioux.

Leo was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Shelby County near Panama, Iowa, the son of Theodore and Clara (Hein) Foxhoven. He enlisted into the United States Army and served during the Korean War.

Leo married Donna Smith on June 15, 1963 in Earling, Iowa. Leo loved to farm and farmed until the age of 40, when he then started his career at IBP for 32 years before retiring. Leo enjoyed working and that was his fun and relaxation. He was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he liked working the various dinners and functions.